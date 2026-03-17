Dollar Tree Q4 Beats Expectations, Analysts Split On Stock Outlook

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Goldman Sachs: Dollar Tree reported comp of 5%, driven by a 6.3% increase in ticket, but partially offset by a 1.2% decline in traffic. The company added 6.5 million new net households, which were spread across all income levels.

Gross margin expanded by 150 basis points (bps) year-on-year, McShane said in a note. "While we find management’s comments of a positive traffic inflection in FY26 encouraging, we are still cautious given the current negative trends indicate they are losing higher-frequency customers," she further wrote.

Guggenheim Securities: Dollar Tree reported solid results that were broadly in line with expectations. "Interestingly, actual sales exceeded the implied third-party data by more than 200 basis points for the second consecutive quarter," Heinbockel said.

Stripping the results of adverse weather in January, traffic is likely to have shrunk by 80 bps. The trend could improve further in the first quarter, the analyst stated. Management's initial 2026 guidance reflects 30 bps EBITDA margin expansion with flattish gross margin, he further added.

Telsey Advisory Group: Dollar Tree's earnings grew around 21% to $2.56 per share. It beat consensus of $2.53 per share. Comp of 5.0% came in higher than expectations of 4.9%.

Management guided to first-quarter earnings of $1.45-$1.60 per share, with comp of 3%-4%, and 2026 earnings of $6.50-$6.90 per share, with comp of 3%-4%, Feldman said. "We expect Dollar Tree to gain share as it scales the multi-price point strategy, expands the assortment across categories, converts stores to its new 3.0 inline format to serve a broader addressable market, and optimizes space across the store," he added.

DLTR Price Action: Shares of Dollar Tree had risen by 0.58% to $115.12 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

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