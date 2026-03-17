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March 17, 2026 10:08 AM 2 min read

HealthEquity Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 17.

Analysts expect the Draper, Utah-based company to report quarterly earnings at 90 cents per share, up from 69 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity's quarterly revenue is $332.82 million, versus $311.82 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 17, HealthEquity affirmed its FY2027 sales guidance of $1.380 billion to $1.410 billion.

HealthEquity shares rose 1.1% to close at $78.67 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying HQY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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