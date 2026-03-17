HealthEquity Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 17.

Analysts expect the Draper, Utah-based company to report quarterly earnings at 90 cents per share, up from 69 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity's quarterly revenue is $332.82 million, versus $311.82 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 17, HealthEquity affirmed its FY2027 sales guidance of $1.380 billion to $1.410 billion.

HealthEquity shares rose 1.1% to close at $78.67 on Monday.

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