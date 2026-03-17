What's Going On With Rubrik Stock Today?

On March 13, the company reported strong quarterly results that contributed to this positive movement.

Rubrik Hits Revenue Of $378 Million

Rubrik reported earnings of 4 cents per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of a loss of 11 cents, while quarterly revenue reached $377.68 million, exceeding the expected $342.34 million.

This revenue figure also marks a significant increase from $258.1 million in the same period last year.

In addition to these strong results, CEO Bipul Sinha highlighted the company's growing role in the AI sector, stating that Rubrik is transitioning from traditional data security to a more comprehensive "mission control" platform for AI enterprises.

Optimistic 2027 Outlook

The company also provided an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2027, projecting adjusted earnings between 7 cents and 27 cents, versus analysts' estimate of 7 cents.

Revenue expectations range from $1.597 billion to $1.607 billion compared to the consensus of $1.570 billion.

The Security and AI Operations company sees first quarter 2026 adjusted loss between 2 cents and 4 cents versus consensus loss of 7 cents, with sales between $365-$367 million compared to the consensus of $350.8 million.

RBRK Price Action: Rubrik shares are trading lower by 0.62% to $51.35 premarket at last check Tuesday.

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