Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Lululemon Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 17.

Analysts expect the Vancouver, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings of $4.78 per share. That's down from $6.14 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Lululemon's quarterly revenue is $3.59 billion (it reported $3.61 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in eight of the last 10 quarters overall.

Shares of Lululemon rose 1.4% to close at $159.91 on Monday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying LULU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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