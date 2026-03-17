DocuSign Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 17.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share, versus 86 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for DocuSign's quarterly revenue is $828.22 million, versus $776.25 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 23, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill downgraded Docusign from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $105 to $45.

DocuSign shares fell 0.5% to close at $46.82 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying DOCU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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