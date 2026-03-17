Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Docusign logo on smartphone in front of a laptop with Docusign information on it.
March 17, 2026 5:53 AM 2 min read

DocuSign Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 17.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share, versus 86 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for DocuSign's quarterly revenue is $828.22 million, versus $776.25 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 23, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill downgraded Docusign from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $105 to $45.

DocuSign shares fell 0.5% to close at $46.82 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying DOCU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved