Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Getty Images Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, March 16.

Analysts expect the Seattle, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings at 2 cents per share, versus 2 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Getty Images' quarterly revenue is $246.17 million, versus $247.32 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 23, Getty Images announced it received clearance from the DOJ for the merger with Shutterstock.

Getty Images shares fell 5.7% to close at $0.7267 on Friday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

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