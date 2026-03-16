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March 16, 2026 8:42 AM 1 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Getty Images Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, March 16.

Analysts expect the Seattle, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings at 2 cents per share, versus 2 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Getty Images' quarterly revenue is $246.17 million, versus $247.32 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 23, Getty Images announced it received clearance from the DOJ for the merger with Shutterstock.

Getty Images shares fell 5.7% to close at $0.7267 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying GETY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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