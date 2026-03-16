Semtech Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, March 16.

Analysts expect the Camarillo, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 43 cents per share, up from 40 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Semtech's quarterly revenue is $273.2 million, versus $251 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 10, Semtech announced a partnership with Digital Barriers to launch Semtech Video Compression, a fully integrated device-to-cloud cellular video solution designed for surveillance and analytics applications.

Semtech shares rose 1.7% to close at $84.85 on Friday.

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