These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Sleep Number Following Q4 Earnings

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Sleep Number reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 50 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $347.385 million versus estimates of $328.668 million.

Linda Findley, President and CEO, commented, “Sleep Number exceeded 2025 guidance provided on our last earnings call. We are still in full turnaround mode and made significant progress against our new product and marketing strategies while continuing to reduce costs. For the full year 2025, pro-forma adjusted EBITDA margin was approximately 9% and anticipate double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth in 2026 as we continue to execute on our strategy.”

Sleep Number shares fell 6% to close at $3.45 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Sleep Number following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained Sleep Number with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $5.

UBS analyst Dan Silverstein maintained the stock with a Neutral and cut the price target from $10 to $4.

Considering buying SNBR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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