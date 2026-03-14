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March 14, 2026 5:18 AM 1 min read

Vivid Seats Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Loss

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) posted a loss for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

The company posted a quarterly net loss of $428.7 million, versus a year-ago net loss of $424.2 million. Its revenues fell 37% year-over-year to $126.8 million from $199.8 million.

Vivid Seats shares gained 4.4% to close at $5.90 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Vivid Seats following earnings announcement.

Considering buying CL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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