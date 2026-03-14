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March 14, 2026 5:11 AM 2 min read

These Analysts Lower Their Forecasts On Gambling.com Following Q4 Earnings

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 24 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $46.236 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $46.057 million.

Gambling.com said it sees FY2026 sales of $170.00 million to $180.00 million, versus market estimates of $185.309 million.

Gambling.com shares fell 3.2% to close at $4.21 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ollie's Bargain Outlet following earnings announcement.

Considering buying GAMB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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