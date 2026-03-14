Ollie's Bargain Outlet Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) on Thursday reported in-line earnings for the fourth quarter.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.39, in line with the Street view. Quarterly sales of $779.256 million (+16.8% year over year) missed the analyst consensus estimate of $783.271 million.

"In the fourth quarter, we delivered better than expected sales and earnings, driven by solid comp growth, healthy margins, and disciplined expense control," said Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.40 to $4.50 per share, compared with a $4.48 estimate. The company expects fiscal 2026 sales of $2.985 billion to $3.013 billion, compared with a $3.002 billion estimate.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares gained 4.2% to close at $109.25 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ollie's Bargain Outlet following earnings announcement.

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