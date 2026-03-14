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Exterior of Dick's Sporting Goods retail store including sign and logo.
March 14, 2026 4:15 AM 2 min read

These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Dick's Sporting Following Q4 Earnings

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.45, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.87. Quarterly sales of $6.226 billion (+59.9% year-over-year) outpaced the Street view of $6.069 billion.

Dick's sees 2026 adjusted EPS of $13.50-$14.50 versus $14.67 estimate. The company expects 2026 sales of $22.10 billion to $22.40 billion versus an estimate of $21.98 billion.

Dick's expects full-year 2026 comparable sales growth of 2% to 4% for the DICK'S business. It sees full-year 2026 pro forma comparable sales growth of 1% to 3% for the Foot Locker business.

Dick’s Sporting shares fell 2.8% to close at $192.16 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dick’s Sporting following earnings announcement.

Considering buying DKS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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