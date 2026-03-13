ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ:TTAN) posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

The company posted adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, beating market estimates of 18 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $253.987 million versus expectations of $245.476 million.

ServiceTitan said it sees FY2027 sales of $1.110 billion to $1.120 billion, versus market estimates of $1.097 billion.

ServiceTitan named Abhishek Mathur as Chief Technology and Product Officer.

“Our vision and mission from the beginning have been simple: to inflect our customers’ revenue and margins by automating their operations” said Ara Mahdessian, Co-Founder and CEO. “I am deeply proud to surpass a $1B annualized revenue run rate and to see our vision unfold faster than we ever could have imagined.”

ServiceTitan shares fell 6% to $71.12 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on ServiceTitan following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained ServiceTitan with a Buy and lowered the price target from $140 to $100.

Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $140 to $120.

Photo via Shutterstock