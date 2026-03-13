KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, March 16.

Analysts expect the China-based company to report quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $3.09 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 10, KE Holdings reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

KE Holdings shares fell 3.4% to close at $16.45 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying BEKE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock