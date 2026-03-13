Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will release its fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Friday, March 13.

Analysts expect the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company to report loss of 42 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Century Casinos' quarterly revenue is $142.06 million (it reported $137.77 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 10, Century Casinos posted downbeat results for the third quarter.

Shares of Century Casinos fell 1.4% to close at $1.43 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying CNTY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock