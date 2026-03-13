Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) will release its fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Friday, March 13.

Analysts expect the Melbourne, Florida-based company to report loss of 18 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 12 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 4, Eve Holding posted a loss of 14 cents per share for the third quarter.

Shares of Eve Holding fell 6.4% to close at $2.78 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock