Exodus Movement Inc (AMEX:EXOD) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $29.500 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.219 million.

Exodus Movement shares gained 15.3% to trade at $9.24 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Exodus Movement following earnings announcement.

BTIG analyst Andrew Harte maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $30 to $20.

Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $42 to $21.

