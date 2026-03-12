Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will release earnings results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, March 12.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.87 per share, up from $5.08 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Adobe's quarterly revenue is $6.28 billion, versus $5.71 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 12 straight quarters. The analyst estimate for the quarter would represent a new quarterly record, surpassing the $6.19 billion in the fourth quarter.

Adobe shares fell 0.5% to close at $273.70 on Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock