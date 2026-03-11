United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) on Tuesday reported mixed results for the second quarter.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 62 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $7.947 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.108 billion.

"With a sharpened focus on our growing $90 billion target addressable market, we are working to help differentiating retailers continue to accelerate profitable growth in a dynamic marketplace," added Sandy Douglas, UNFI's CEO.

United Natural Foods raised FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.30-$2.70 (from $1.50-$2.30 prior) versus consensus of $2.18. The company cut sales outlook to $31 billion-$31.4 billion (from $31.6 billion-$32.0 billion) versus the Street view of $31.923 billion.

United Natural Foods shares gained 8.1% to trade at $40.70 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on United Natural Foods following earnings announcement.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained United Natural Foods with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $48 to $52.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $35 to $40.

