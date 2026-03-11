BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates on Tuesday.

BioNTech reported quarterly losses of 38 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 47 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.056 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $889.480 million.

BioNTech said it sees FY2026 sales of $2.328 billion-$2.678 billion, versus market estimates of $3.120 billion.

CFO Ramon Zapata emphasized on the earnings call that “for COVID-19, we continue to see a stable position with a strong market share and stable pricing,” but also that “we have always assumed lower volumes versus last year,” framing the business as performing “within our expectations for the year” rather than returning to pandemic‑era windfalls.​

BioNTech shares gained 7.7% to trade at $90.46 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on BioNTech following earnings announcement.

BMO Capital analyst Etzer Darout maintained BioNTech with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $143 to $128.

TD Cowen analyst Yaron Werber maintained the stock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $116 to $94.

Photo via Shutterstock