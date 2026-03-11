Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 11.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 21 cents per share, down from 30 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Bumble's quarterly revenue is $221.45 million, versus $261.65 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 5, Bumble issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

Bumble shares fell 5.1% to close at $2.81 on Tuesday.

