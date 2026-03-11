UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 11.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 26 cents per share, versus 26 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for UiPath's quarterly revenue is $464.49 million, versus $423.65 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

UiPath shares fell 3.2% to close at $11.59 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PATH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock