The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) will release its second-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 11.

Analysts expect the Camden, New Jersey-based company to report earnings of 57 cents per share. That’s down from 74 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Campbell’s quarterly revenue is $2.61 billion (it reported $2.69 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 3, Campbell’s named Cassandra Green as chief supply chain officer.

Shares of Campbell’s fell 2.4% to close at $24.68 on Tuesday.

