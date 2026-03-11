Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) will release its first quarter earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 11.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report earnings of 10 cents per share, compared to 10 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr's quarterly revenue is $216.93 million (it reported $202.54 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 3, the company posted third-quarter sales of $219.068 million, up 9% year-over-year, beat the analyst consensus estimate of $209.196 million.

Shares of Sprinklr fell 4.4% to close at $5.62 on Tuesday.

