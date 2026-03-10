AeroVironment Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 10.

Analysts expect the Arlington, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share, up from 30 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment's quarterly revenue is $475.65 million, versus $167.64 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

AeroVironment, on March 5, announced it secured a three-year, $97.4 million contract under the U.S. Army’s Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium to develop advanced testing environments.

AeroVironment shares fell 1.1% to close at $227.29 on Monday.

