Oracle Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 10.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share, up from $1.47 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Oracle's quarterly revenue is $16.90 billion, versus $14.13 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst revenue estimates in eight of the last 10 quarters, including the two most recently reported quarters.

Oracle shares fell 0.9% to close at $151.56 on Monday.

