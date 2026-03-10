ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will release its first quarter earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 10.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report earnings of 87 cents per share. That’s down from 87 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for ABM's quarterly revenue is $2.19 billion (it reported $2.11 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 4, ABM announced a new multi-year partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies to deliver fully integrated facility engineering, maintenance and cleaning solutions at Citizens Bank Park.

Shares of ABM fell 1.3% to close at $43.28 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying ABM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock