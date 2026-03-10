Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) will release its fourth quarter earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 10.

Analysts expect the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company to report earnings of 85 cents per share. That’s down from 95 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s quarterly revenue is $5.14 billion (it reported $5.40 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in seven of the past 10 quarters, missing estimates in the most recently reported third quarter.

Shares of Kohl’s fell 2.1% to close at $14.80 on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock