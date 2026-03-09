Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) will release earnings results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, March 9.

Analysts expect the Spring, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 59 cents per share, up from 49 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue is $9.35 billion, versus $7.85 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 26, HPE announced a strategic collaboration with 2degrees to accelerate AI innovation and strengthen data sovereignty in New Zealand.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 1.6% to close at $21.13 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying HPE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock