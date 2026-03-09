Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will release its fourth quarter earnings before the opening bell on Monday, March 9.

Analysts expect the Tampa, Florida-based company to report earnings of $1.74 per share. That’s up from 66 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Heritage Insurance's quarterly revenue is $212.6 million (it reported $210.26 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 5, Heritage reported net income of $50.4 million or $1.63 per share for the third quarter, up from $8.2 million or 27 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Heritage Insurance fell 0.4% to close at $26.88 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying HRTG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock