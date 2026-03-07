Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) posted better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

Samsara reported revenue of $444.30 million versus estimates of $422.26 million, and adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents versus estimates of 13 cents.

"Our performance is driven by the scale of our data asset, which now captures more than 25 trillion data points annually to fuel our AI-powered platform," said Sanjit Biswas, co-founder and CEO of Samsara.

Samsara said it expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $454 million to $456 million versus estimates of $443.99 million. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents to 13 cents versus estimates of 12 cents.

Samsara also issued fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of approximately $1.97 billion to $1.98 billion versus estimates of $1.92 billion, and adjusted earnings per share guidance of 65 cents to 69 cents versus estimates of 59 cents.

Samsara shares jumped 19.5% to close at $35.36 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Samsara following earnings announcement.

