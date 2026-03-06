Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, March 9.

Analysts expect the Los Angeles, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share, up from $1.19 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry's quarterly revenue is $695.12 million, versus $668.73 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 5, Korn Ferry increases quarterly dividend from 48 cents to 55 cents per share.

Korn Ferry shares rose 3% to close at $65.08 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying KFY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock