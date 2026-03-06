FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, March 9.

Analysts expect the Danbury, Connecticut-based company to report a quarterly loss at 68 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.44 per share. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy's quarterly revenue is $42.21 million, versus $19 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 20, FuelCell Energy announced a strategic collaboration with Sustainable Development Capital to address the surging power demands of the global data center market.

FuelCell Energy shares fell 5.7% to close at $8.08 on Thursday.

