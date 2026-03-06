Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will release its fourth quarter earnings before the opening bell on Friday, March 6.

Analysts expect the Oakville, Canada-based company to report earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $581.20 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 5, Algonquin Power & Utilities named Peter Norgeot as chief operating officer.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities fell 1.3% to close at $6.88 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock