Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) reported upbeat fiscal second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Total revenue of the American restaurant and gift store chain fell 7.9% year-over-year to $874.8 million, slightly missing the analyst estimate of $876.94 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.25, beating the analyst estimate of -$0.22, compared with $1.38 in the prior-year quarter.

Cracker Barrel narrowed its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to $85 million–$100 million, down from a prior range of $70 million–$110 million.

Cracker Barrel shares fell 1% to trade at $30.34 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cracker Barrel following earnings announcement.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained Cracker Barrel with a Neutral and raised the price target from $26 to $31.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $45 to $47.

Wells Fargo analyst Anthony Trainor maintained Cracker Barrel with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $30 to $35.

