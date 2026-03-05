Bath & Body Works, Inc.(NYSE:BBWI) on Wednesday posted upbeat sales for the fourth quarter.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.05. Quarterly sales of $2.724 billion (down 2% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.336 billion.

"Since launching the Consumer First Formula in the third quarter, we have moved with urgency to accelerate innovation in our hero categories, refresh and modernize our brand, expand distribution, and simplify our operating model," said Daniel Heaf, chief executive officer of Bath & Body Works. "The earlier-than-planned launch on Amazon and the rollout of our new brand identity are clear examples of our team's focused execution."

Bath & Body Works said it expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.40 to $2.65, below analysts' estimate of $2.80. The retailer forecast GAAP EPS of $3.00 to $3.25 versus $3.05 and sales of $6.963 billion to $7.109 billion versus $7.220 billion.

Bath & Body Works forecast first-quarter GAAP EPS of 84 cents to 90 cents, above analysts' estimate of 29 cents, and adjusted EPS of 24 cents to 30 cents versus 20 cents. The retailer expects first-quarter sales of $1.339 billion to $1.367 billion, below the Street view of $1.476 billion.

Bath & Body Works shares fell 1.8% to trade at $22.60 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bath & Body Works following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained the stock with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $23 to $25.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $21 to $25.

Photo via Shutterstock