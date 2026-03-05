Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) reported upbeat fourth-quarter earnings. Here are the key analyst insights:

Stephens: Okta delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Weller said in the note. The company's revenue growth of 11.6% and cRPO (current remaining performance obligations) growth of 12% exceeded consensus estimates of 10% and 9%, respectively.

Strength in larger platform deals continued, with new products representing 30% of quarterly bookings, accelerating from 15%-20% previously. "We believe a broadening and increasingly interconnected set of growth drivers, including improving sales execution, benefits from GTM specialization, and ongoing additions to quota-carrying capacity, supports a more durable growth profile," Weller wrote.

KeyBanc Capital Markets: Okta reported revenue of $761 million and cRPO of $2,513 million. It topped consensus estimates of $749 million and $2,452 million, respectively, Heath said. The beats were similar to the previous quarter.

The company guided fiscal 2027 revenues to $3,170-$3,190 million, slightly ahead of the analyst’s $3,170 million estimate, the analyst stated. "Okta is an early leader in securing AI agents," Heath added. Management indicated that the company had secured several additional agentic AI deals in the fourth quarter, "most of which are with large customers," he further wrote.

Needham: Okta fiscal 2027 guidance implies subscription revenue of around $3,145 million, above Street expectations by $42 million, Cikos said. The outlook could prove conservative, he added.

The company's operating profit guidance of $795-$815 million implies an operating margin of 25.3%. That’s below the consensus of 26.3%, the analyst stated. "Both Okta for AI Agents and Auth0 for AI Agents were discussed at length due to strong pipeline-build and customer interest," he further wrote.

OKTA Price Action: Shares of Okta had risen by 10.48% to $79.26 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock