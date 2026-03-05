The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, March 5.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share, down from 54 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Gap's quarterly revenue is $4.24 billion, versus $4.15 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 24, Gap announced a 6% increase to its first-quarter dividend.

Gap shares gained 1.8% to close at $27.74 on Wednesday.

