StubHub Holdings Inc (NYSE:STUB) on Wednesday reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Stubhub Holdings reported quarterly losses of 21 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 20 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $449.173 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $430.249 million.

Eric Baker, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of StubHub, said, “In 2025, we achieved several significant milestones: delivering strong marketplace growth, maintaining our best-in-class financial profile with healthy margins and strong cash flow conversion, and significantly strengthening our balance sheet. These achievements position us exceptionally well for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

StubHub shares dipped 16% to $8.55 in the pre-market trading session.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on StubHub following earnings announcement.

JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth downgraded Stubhub from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $22 to $10.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $18 to $10.

