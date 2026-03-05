Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) on Wednesday reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results, but issued weak forecast for the first quarter.

Okta posted revenue of $761 million for the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of $748.79 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings came in at 90 cents per share, beating expectations of 85 cents per share.

"AI is redefining the future of software and creating a critical need to secure AI agents, a challenge Okta was built to solve," said Todd McKinnon, co-founder and CEO of Okta.

Okta expects first-quarter revenue of $749 million to $753 million versus estimates of $754.69 million. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of 84 to 86 cents per share versus estimates of 87 cents per share.

Okta sees fiscal 2027 revenue of $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion versus estimates of approximately $3.17 billion. Okta expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.74 to $3.82 per share versus estimates of $3.68 per share.

Okta shares slipped 0.1% to $71.70 in the pre-market trading session.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Okta following earnings announcement.

Photo via Shutterstock