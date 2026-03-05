Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, March 5.

Analysts expect the Wilmington, Delaware-based company to report quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share, up from 60 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Marvell's quarterly revenue is $2.16 billion, versus $1.82 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates in eight of the last 10 quarters, including the most recently reported third quarter.

Marvell Technology shares gained 0.8% to close at $78.09 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock