Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) rose sharply in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY27 guidance above estimates.

Veeva Systems reported fourth-quarter revenue of $836 million, up 16% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $810.6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.06, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.93.

“The agentic transformation underway represents a substantial opportunity for Veeva and life sciences,” Veeva CEO Peter Gassner said.

The company provided first-quarter guidance with a revenue estimate of $855 million to $858 million. Analysts currently forecast first-quarter revenue of $847.2 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company’s guidance for first-quarter earnings per share is a range of $2.13 to $2.14 versus an analyst estimate of $2.06.

Guidance for the next fiscal year calls for revenue in a range of $3.585 billion to $3.600 billion versus a Street estimate of $3.56 billion. The company sees fiscal 2027 earnings per share coming in at $8.85 versus a Street estimate of $8.58.

Veeva Systems shares jumped 11.3% to $209.81 in the pre-market trading session.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Veeva Systems following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff maintained Veeva Systems with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $355 to $285.

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $355 to $270.

Considering buying VEEV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock