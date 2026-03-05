Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 8 cents per share, versus market estimates of earnings of 3 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $240.496 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $234.255 million.

Genius Sports said it sees FY2026 sales of $810.000 million to $820.000 million, versus market estimates of $851.474 million.

Genius Sports shares rose 0.5% to $6.07 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Genius Sports following earnings announcement.

Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas maintained Genius Sports with a Buy and lowered the price target from $15 to $13.

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $16 to $11.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Genius Sports with a Buy and lowered the price target from $16 to $14.

Considering buying GENI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

