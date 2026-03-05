Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.
The company posted quarterly losses of 8 cents per share, versus market estimates of earnings of 3 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $240.496 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $234.255 million.
Genius Sports said it sees FY2026 sales of $810.000 million to $820.000 million, versus market estimates of $851.474 million.
Genius Sports shares rose 0.5% to $6.07 in pre-market trading.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Genius Sports following earnings announcement.
- Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas maintained Genius Sports with a Buy and lowered the price target from $15 to $13.
- BTIG analyst Clark Lampen maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $16 to $11.
- Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Genius Sports with a Buy and lowered the price target from $16 to $14.
