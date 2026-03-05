Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) will release its first quarter earnings before the opening bell on Thursday, March 5.

Analysts expect the Hanover, Maryland-based company to report earnings of $1.17 per share. That’s up from 64 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Ciena's quarterly revenue is $1.4 billion (it reported $1.07 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 11, Ciena reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued upbeat first-quarter sales guidance.

Shares of Ciena gained 3.2% to close at $343.55 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying CIEN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock