Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Viking Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 67 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 54 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.724 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.624 billion.

Viking Holdings shares rose 0.3% to trade at $76.61 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Viking Holdings following earnings announcement.

