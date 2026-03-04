On Holding (NYSE:ONON) on Tuesday reported upbeat fourth-quarter earnings, but issued disappointing revenue guidance.
The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, topping the 18-cent analyst estimate. Net sales for the three months ended Dec. 31, came in at $930.66 million, edging past the $915.20 million consensus forecast, according to Benzinga Pro.
On Holding said it expects fiscal year 2026 net sales to exceed $4.304 billion. That figure trails the $4.590 billion analysts had penciled in.
On Holding shares fell 3.4% to trade at $42.41 on Wednesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on On Holding following earnings announcement.
- Guggenheim analyst Simeon Siegel maintained On Holding with a Buy and lowered the price target from $59 to $51.
- Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $60 to $57.
- Truist Securities analyst Joseph Civello maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $65 to $55.
