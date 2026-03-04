American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 4.

Analysts expect the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at 72 cents per share, up from 54 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for American Eagle's quarterly revenue is $1.74 billion, versus $1.6 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 12, American Eagle raised its fiscal fourth-quarter operating income outlook, citing robust holiday demand and improved margins.

American Eagle shares fell 1.2% to close at $22.24 on Tuesday.

