Harrow Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) posted mixed results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

The eye disease medicine maker, Harrow, reported fourth quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of 38 cents. Sales jumped from $66.81 million to $89.09 million, beating the consensus of $88.45 million.

During the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025, Harrow recorded $8.5 million in acquired in-process research and development expenses related to its acquisition of Melt Pharmaceuticals.

Harrow expects fiscal 2026 sales of $350 million-$365 million, below the consensus estimate of $386.26 million.

Harrow shares rose 3% to $39.76 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Harrow following earnings announcement.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained Harrow with a Buy and raised the price target from $69 to $70.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steve Seedhouse maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $94 to $91.

