Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Ross Stores reported revenue of $6.64 billion versus estimates of $6.41 billion and earnings per share of $2 versus estimates of $1.89, per Benzinga Pro.

"We are pleased to report that business momentum accelerated further in the fourth quarter, with both sales and earnings significantly surpassing our expectations," said Jim Conroy, CEO of Ross Stores.

Ross Stores expects first-quarter earnings per share to be in the range of $1.60 to $1.67 versus estimates of $1.62. The company sees full-year earnings per share between $7.02 and $7.36 versus estimates of $7.17.

Ross Stores shares rose 6.4% to $210.30 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ross Stores following earnings announcement.

Guggenheim analyst Simeon Siegel maintained Ross Stores with a Buy and raised the price target from $199 to $226.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $220 to $240.

