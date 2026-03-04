Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 4.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 85 cents per share, up from 78 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Okta's quarterly revenue is $749.5 million, versus $682 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 5, Okta announced an expanded relationship with the PGA of America, one of the world’s largest sports organizations with more than 30,000 PGA of America golf professionals nationwide.

Okta shares fell 2% to close at $72.52 on Tuesday.

